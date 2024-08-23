Eon Awa revels in his own greatness on new single ‘Scared Of Me’

Switzerland-based artist Eon Awa delivers a feel-good, self-empowering anthem on his latest dance floor-bound track ‘Scared Of Me’

Eon Awa is “on a roll” and “in control” on his new single, an irresistible electro-pop banger titled ‘Scared Of Me’.

The track sees the Switzerland-based musician lament being slept on, with the assist of funky production and the sheer charisma of his vocals and songwriting.

Opening with anthemic keys and spacey atmospherics, ‘Scared Of Me’ establishes a gradually ascending rhythm that explodes to cathartic effect on the chorus.

Here, Eon Awa sings alongside a blend of electronic and instrumental flourishes, from the groove of an infectious bassline to the 70s-inspired horn sections.

At any given moment, there’s something to catch the ear. One section features whirring, twinkly production and glass shatters that feel like pure synth-pop, while another veers towards quintessential dance music territory with Daft Punk-like drops and chopped vocals.

It’s a testament to Eon Awa’s versatility that he’s able to draw from such a broad sonic palette within the confines of a digestible pop track.

Perhaps the major drawcard of ‘Scared Of Me’ is Awa’s personality, which oozes from every corner of the track and can be heard in his elastic vocals.

He flits from deep, guttural broods to ascendant layered harmonies with finesse, and at one point even lets out a little chuckle.

All of it contributes to Awa’s tangible and magnetic presence on the track, which will have you wishing to hear it performed live as soon as possible.

Awa pairs it with some truly unforgettable lyrics. In one moment, he brags about buying “two new bobs in a row,” an example of his braggadocious energy that courses all throughout the track.

He ponders whether people are “scared of me”, before listing all the reasons he’s perhaps too good for the general public. “Gave it all I have and it shows,” he sings infectiously, before declaring he’s “gonna beat this beat black and blue.”

It’s quips like this that add to the track’s infectious spirit; a self-empowerment anthem perfect for a hot girl walk or a particularly intensive gym session.

Alongside his music work, Awa is a creative director and filmmaker, having released his visual EP ‘Take My Crown’ in 2023. With such a strong artistic vision, it’s no wonder ‘Scared Of Me’ is this much of a frolicking good time.

Listen to Eon Awa’s latest track ‘Scared Of Me’ below.