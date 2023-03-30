Keanu Reeves jumps on the Alvvays bandwagon – Can you blame him?

Keanu Reeves has let out his inner Canadian, revealing what we indie music fans have known all along: Alvvays rocks!

Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves is known for his love of motorcycles and playing brooding characters on the big screen. But it turns out he also has a soft spot for indie pop music. In a recent interview with NME, Reeves revealed his admiration for Canadian band Alvvays and their latest album, Blue Rev.

“I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it,” Reeves told NME. “I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great, and the textures of it.”

Reeves went on to express his desire to have a physical copy of the album, despite already owning it digitally. “I mean, I love that band,” he gushed. “I like bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”

This is not the first time Reeves has expressed his love for Alvvays. In a Reddit AMA earlier this month, he listed the band among his current musical favourites, alongside Bill Evans and Daughter.

Alvvays, best known for the stand out hit “Marry Me Archie” whose name is pronounced “always,” are a jangle pop band formed in 2011. Their self-titled debut album topped the US college charts in 2014, while their second album, Antisocialites, won the Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year in 2018. Both albums were also shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize.

Blue Rev, their latest album, was released in October 2022 and received critical acclaim for its departure from the jangly pop sound they were initially known for. The album features a more experimental sound and showcases the band’s growth as musicians.

In May, Alvvays will embark on the second leg of their 2023 tour, which includes co-headlining dates with Alex G.

With Keanu Reeves singing their praises, it’s safe to say that Alvvays is a band on the rise, and their latest album is definitely worth a listen for anyone who loves inventive pop music with a little edge.