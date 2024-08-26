Parmy Dhillon’s ‘India’: An Ode to Heritage, Loss, and the Search for Belonging

Parmy Dhillon delves into cultural identity and nostalgia with striking vulnerability on “India”

On his latest track, “India,” Naarm-based singer-songwriter Parmy Dhillon dives headfirst into the waters of cultural identity, belonging, and the bittersweet pangs of nostalgia.

Written in the wake of his father’s passing, Dhillon’s latest offering is a deeply personal ode to heritage, full of raw emotion and unfiltered honesty.

From the first note, Dhillon’s voice carries a weighty sense of vulnerability, reminiscent of the heartfelt storytelling found in classics like Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros’ “Home” or Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

There’s a sincerity to his delivery that resonates deeply, pulling you into his world with every word.

The instrumentation on “India” is refreshingly unembellished, leaning on a simple yet evocative melody that channels the spirit of heartland rock legends Tom Petty and Neil Young.

The guitar work is on point, serving as the perfect backdrop to Dhillon’s poignant vocals. The production strikes a balance, polished enough to sound professional but raw enough to let the song’s emotional core shine through.

Lyrically, “India” walks the fine line between the personal and the universal. Dhillon’s words are rich with imagery, painting a vivid picture of a land both familiar and foreign.

His exploration of the push-and-pull between nostalgia and distance, between wanting to belong and feeling like an outsider, is something many listeners will find achingly relatable.

The music video, directed by emerging talent Gabriella Wheeler and produced by Electric Circus Studios and Shark Bait Productions, complements the song’s themes beautifully.

It starts with a disorienting haze of a night out, slipping into a dreamlike sequence of Dhillon wandering through the streets of India, all dressed in white. There’s a clever nod to the everyday comforts of home – a not so subtle product placement by Limca – that somehow manages to add rather than detract, highlighting how the little things can evoke powerful emotions.

There’s no denying that Dhillon’s voice and story are uniquely his own. “India” is a compelling listen, showcasing his potential as a songwriter capable of addressing complex themes with grace and depth.

With a bit more exploration and experimentation, Dhillon could very well carve out a space for himself as a distinctive voice in the singer-songwriter scene.

“India” stands tall in Dhillon’s discography, a must-listen for fans of Tom Petty, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan. For those drawn to heartland rock, alt-pop, or the confessional nature of singer-songwriter fare, Parmy Dhillon’s work is a goldmine.

Tracks like “It’s Ok If You’re Not Ok” and “Hollywood or Home” are further testament to his knack for crafting songs that cut straight to the heart.

His albums “My Summer Hits & Anxiety Anthems” and “This Is Where I’m At” are well worth a spin, and if Dhillon’s live shows are as emotive as his recordings suggest, catching him on stage should be high on your list.

Listen to the track below: