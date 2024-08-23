New Music Friday featuring the best of Aus and NZ

Another Friday comes to pass and new music and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

From the highly-anticipated new label releases from Thelma Plum and Amyl & the Sniffers to stunning new music by ELMAR and Mallrat, we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum is back, and she’s turning heads with the announcement of her sophomore album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, dropping on October 18. Fresh off the success of her Gold-selling debut, Better In Blak, Thelma’s new project promises to delve deeper into themes of nostalgia, beauty, and personal growth.

Her new single, “Freckles,” is a tender love song that speaks to being seen and cherished for who you are. It’s a preview of the intimate storytelling that defines her music, blending rich lyrical content with her signature emotive vocal style.

Amyl & The Sniffers

Amyl and The Sniffers are gearing up to release their third album, Cartoon Darkness, on October 25. This new record, produced by Nick Launay at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios, sees the Aussie punk rockers taking a raw and introspective look at today’s societal issues. Lead singer Amy Taylor’s biting lyrics tackle everything from the climate crisis to the pitfalls of modern technology.

With tracks like the lead single “Chewing Gum,” the album promises to be a raucous ride filled with the band’s trademark high energy and fearless honesty.

Mallrat

Mallrat’s new single, “Ray Of Light,” is a shimmering slice of ethereal pop that showcases her evolution as an artist. Produced by Styalz Fuego and mixed by Oli Jacobs, the track is a masterclass in blending the dreamy with the gritty, creating a soundscape that’s both otherworldly and grounded.

“Ray Of Light” draws on themes of unseen forces and spiritual connections, encapsulated through Mallrat’s haunting vocals and atmospheric production. As always, Mallrat blurs the lines between genres, delivering a track that’s as much about feeling as it is about sound.

ELMAR

Introducing ELMAR, the new solo project from Mansionair’s Jack Froggatt. With his debut single “Beneath My Skin,” ELMAR takes listeners on a reflective journey inspired by the natural beauty of the surf coast. This track, co-produced with Ross James, melds electronic beats with folk influences, creating a sound that’s both soothing and powerful.

Froggatt’s heartfelt lyrics explore themes of personal transformation and letting go of past burdens. “Beneath My Skin” is a captivating start for ELMAR, promising more introspective and evocative music to come.

King Stingray

King Stingray return with the announcement of their highly anticipated second album, For the Dreams, set for release on November 8. Featuring their “first ever love song” ‘Cat 5 (Cyclone),’ the new album continues to blend the band’s energetic rock sound with traditional Indigenous music.

Drawing on experiences from their rise in the music world, For the Dreams is a reflection on growth, optimism, and the simple joys of life. King Stingray’s unique fusion of styles has earned them critical acclaim, and this album is set to further cement their place in the hearts of fans.

SACHI

Kiwi electronic duo SACHI are back with their latest single, “Crush,” an upbeat dance anthem that captures the giddy excitement of new love. Inspired by early 2000s electro-house, the track features infectious beats and catchy vocals that will have you hitting repeat.

Written in collaboration with Kyla Imani and Hell Boy, “Crush” was born out of a spontaneous session in the sunny San Fernando Valley. It’s a song that perfectly balances nostalgic influences with a modern twist, marking SACHI as a duo to watch in the electronic music scene.

South Summit

West Australian outfit South Summit have dropped their latest single, “Catacombs,” and it’s a groovy, bass-heavy banger that’s sure to get you moving. With their debut album The Bliss set for release on November 8, this track offers a taste of the diverse sonic palette the band is bringing to the table.

Frontman Zaya Reuben’s charismatic delivery pairs with infectious rhythms to create a track that’s both danceable and deep. South Summit are proving they’ve got the chops to bring something fresh to the music scene, blending genres with ease.

Ashywarya

Pop provocateur ASHWARYA teams up with producer Davey for their collaborative single “HONEST,” a genre-bending track that fuses EDM, pop, and rap elements. The song is a bold statement about taking control of one’s own life and decisions, set against a backdrop of slick beats and infectious melodies.

ASHWARYA’s dynamic vocal performance shines, proving why she’s one of the most exciting new voices in pop. “HONEST” is a perfect example of ASHWARYA’s ability to blend styles and deliver music that’s both thought-provoking and dance-worthy.

Redhook

Sydney-based alt-rock outfit RedHook are set to unleash their sophomore album, Mutation, on November 22. Known for their genre-blending sound, RedHook’s new record promises to be an evolution in both style and substance.

Frontwoman Emmy Mack describes the album as a call to the misfits and outliers, with tracks like “Pyromaniac” and “Cannibal” showcasing the band’s ability to push boundaries. With production by Stevie Knight and James Paul Wisner, Mutation is packed with heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and a powerful message of self-acceptance and rebellion.