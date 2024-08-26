Heatwavers Top Movie-Music Moments

Heatwavers drop a list of iconic movie music moments featuring Garden State, Donnie Darko, and The Royal Tenenbaums

Heatwavers say it best “A great song can elevate visual storytelling and leave us with lifelong memories.”

From emotional ballads to high-energy hits, these tracks have made their mark, sticking with us long after the movie’s over.

Check out Heatwavers Top 6 Movie Music Moments from some of their favourite films.

Garden State – New Slang by The Shins

Culturally this was an iconic moment for indie music in the early 2000’s. It was every indie kid’s favourite film (and soundtrack) for a hot moment.

James Mercer’s lyrics perfectly parallel the film’s melancholy and bittersweet exploration of identity and change.

We used to sing The Shins together during our first writing sessions and they remain one of our favourite bands.

Donnie Darko – The Killing Moon by Echo and The Bunny Men

There is something so effortlessly cool and nostalgic about the sound of the opening guitar riff ringing out as Donnie Darko glides downhill on his bike.

Mysterious, introspective and moody…what a way to start a film!

The Royal Tenenbaums – Needle in the Hay by Elliott Smith

[Trigger warning- depiction of suicide]

Before the Wes Anderson aesthetic became part of the American cultural zeitgeist, this striking scene from The Royal Tenenbaums is soundtracked by this equally striking, discordant masterpiece.

Elliott Smith is one of our all-time favourite artists. His ability to deliver raw, heartbreaking lyrics to catchy yet complex instrumentation is incredible. RIP to one of the greatest songwriters of the modern era.

Lost in Translation – Girls by Death in Vegas

A stunning opening sequence featuring the legend that is Bill Murray, mentally lost in the bright lights of Tokyo, gazing out from his taxi.

The ethereal vocals of this track contrast but perfectly complement the busy, overwhelming views of Tokyo at night. Dreamy, atmospheric and introspective.

The Beach – Porcelain by Moby

Hands up who went to Thailand thinking they might find their version of the beach? Yep…we did.

We didn’t travel to Phi Phi Leh but the scene reminds us of a formative trip we shared.

Yes, the book is better than the film but the wonder and euphoria of discovering such a place of beauty is captured perfectly here.

Additional shout-out to the amazing Pure Shores by All Saints!