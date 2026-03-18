Ex-Rapper, now Mayor Zohran Mamdani rattles off his top five rappers

Young Cardamom’s Hall of Fame.

New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, proved that while he may have traded the mic for a podium, his hip-hop knowledge remains intact.

During a recent interview focused on childhood education, the former rapper was put on the spot by educator Jose Vilson, who demanded a Top 5 rappers list.

Mamdani, once known as Young Cardamom, delivered a mix of icons and personal favourites.

He immediately paid homage to the indisputable legends: The Notorious B.I.G., his former Queens neighbour Nas, and JAY-Z.

However, he rounded out his top tier with two unexpected but respected names: Chicago’s Lupe Fiasco and Common.

Before leading the city, Mamdani used his music to celebrate his Indian and Ugandan roots, even dropping a 2016 EP.

For now, New Yorkers seem content with him governing rather than grinding.