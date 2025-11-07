McCartney Slams Meat At Climate Summit

Beatles member calls out conference organisers

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has issued a sharp rebuke to the organisers of the COP30 climate summit, suggesting that serving meat at the event is “like handing out cigarettes at a cancer-prevention conference.”

He argues that offering meat dishes undermines the very purpose of a gathering aimed at tackling the climate crisis.

McCartney who has been a consistent champion for vegetarianism and co-founded the “Meat Free Monday” campaign, points to the agricultural meat sector as a major contributor to greenhouse-gas emissions, deforestation and biodiversity loss.

In his view, to convene world leaders and then present meat as a dining option sends a contradictory message about urgency and responsibility.

McCartney’s comment invites participants and hosts alike to reflect on every aspect of the meetings (even the menu) as integral to the climate solution they are attempting to craft.