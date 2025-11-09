Jeremy Renner hits back at Yi Zhou over calling explicit photo claims a total lie

Dick pics, denials and a cease-and-desist, here’s the latest in the Jeremy Renner – Yi Zhou drama

Jeremy Renner has fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, demanding she stop sharing what his team is calling “false, fabricated and salacious lies” about him.

The controversy erupted after Zhou alleged on Instagram that the Hawkeye star sent her unsolicited explicit photos earlier this year, and that he threatened to call immigration authorities when confronted. The 54-year-old actor’s reps have slammed the claims as “totally inaccurate and untrue.”

According to Renner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, the pair met once in a Nevada hotel in July for an interview on Zhou’s documentary and shared a “brief consensual encounter.” A second meeting in August allegedly didn’t go further, and Singer says Renner hasn’t responded to Zhou’s messages since late September. The legal letter accuses Zhou of “aggressively pursuing a sexual/romantic/sexting relationship” and fabricating allegations to boost publicity for her projects.

Zhou, meanwhile, told People she had been “frauded by love” and insists Renner sent “obscene photos without consent…for days” and forced himself on her during their first meeting.

The standoff marks the latest in a series of celebrity legal spats playing out publicly on social media — and in this case, it’s Renner taking the gloves off.