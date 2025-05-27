Hilltop Hoods emerge from the shadows with Fall From the Light – Their first album in six years

Australian hip-hop royalty Hilltop Hoods are back with a vengeance! 🎤

After a six-year hiatus, the trailblazing trio—Suffa, Pressure, and DJ Debris—announce their ninth studio album, Fall From the Light, dropping August 1st via Island Records/UMA.

Recorded across Adelaide, Darwin, Melbourne, and New Zealand, the 12-track LP features fiery collabs with NZ’s SIX60, soulful crooner Nyassa, and AFL star Marlon Motlop on lead single The Gift.

Fan-favourite Don’t Happy, Be Worry and gold-certified Laced Up also make the cut, promising a mix of introspection and signature Hilltop Hoods energy.

The band calls it their “most meticulous work yet”—a labour of love honed through global chaos and personal reflection.

“Time was its strength,” says Suffa, while Pressure teases a “monumental” live experience.

Limited-edition 180g coloured vinyl (with obi-strip!) and global tour dates—including UK/Europe this August—seal the deal.