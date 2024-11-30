Troye Sivan lights up the Sydney Opera House Forecourt – twice!

Pop icon Troye Sivan delivered electrifying performances on his sold-out Something To Give Each Other tour

Overwhelming demand saw Troye Sivan deliver back-to-back shows at Sydney Opera House Forecourt on November 28th and 29th as part of his Something To Give Each Other tour.

The pop sensation had fans in the palm of his hand with his electrifying stage presence, sweat-soaked energy, and a hit-packed setlist that brought the iconic venue to life.

Joining Sivan was Sydney’s own Nick Ward, a bedroom-pop visionary who’s already making waves with his introspective lyrics and genre-defying sound.

Ward co-wrote Can’t Go Back, Baby from Sivan’s latest album, adding yet another layer of connection to the tour.

Sivan’s third album has cemented his status as a global music icon, with two Grammy nods, ARIA wins, and over 250 million streams.

Check out the stunning photos from these unforgettable nights, captured by Charlie Hardy, below!





All Photos: www.charliehardy.com.au