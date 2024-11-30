Three of the Best Gigs to Catch This December

From Chapel Hill legends to Detroit icons, here are three of the best gigs landing in Aus this December

From indie-dance to raw, nostalgic rock and one of the most influential guitarists of our time, there’s a gig for everyone.

Two Door Cinema Club and Declan McKenna are teaming up for a co-headline tour of summer anthems, Superchunk is bringing their classic breakup album Foolish to life, and Jack White is delivering a mix of old and new with his signature electric energy.

Superchunk

Chapel Hill’s indie-rock heroes Superchunk have been cranking out jittery, hook-heavy anthems since 1989 while steering the ship at Merge Records—a DIY powerhouse that’s redefined the genre.

Marking 30 years since their iconic album Foolish, the North Carolina legends are finally bringing their boundless energy Down Under for a string of intimate Aussie shows. Expect decades of pent-up passion unleashed in full force.

Sat 7 Dec: The Brightside, Brisbane

Sun 8 Dec: Lion Arts Center, Adelaide

Tue 10 Dec: The Rosemount, Perth

Fri 13 Dec: Crowbar, Sydney

Sat 14 Dec: The Corner, Melbourne

Tickets here.

Two Door Cinema Club & Declan McKenna

Two Door Cinema Club and Declan McKenna are joining forces for the first time in Australia, blending indie-dance hits and vibrant pop with a summer festival vibe. With Soft Launch supporting most shows, it’s set to be a high-energy run across some standout venues.

Wed 4 Dec: Ice Cream Factory, Perth

Fri 6 Dec: Sydney Opera House (sold out, so catch a regional show instead)

Sun 8 Dec: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tue 10 Dec: University of Wollongong

Thu 12 Dec: The Station, Sunshine Coast

Fri 13 Dec: Riverstage, Brisbane

Sat 14 Dec: Bar On The Hill, Newcastle

Tickets here.

Jack White

Jack White’s No Name Tour lands in Australia and New Zealand this December, promising a dynamic mix of career-spanning hits and boundary-pushing guitar work. With some gigs already sold out, now’s the time to lock in your spot.

Thu 5 Dec: The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Mon 9 Dec: Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

Wed 11 Dec: Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Fri 13 Dec: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tue 17 Dec: Auckland Town Hall, NZ

Tickets here.

Whether you’re after nostalgia, high-energy anthems, or something in between, these gigs have December sorted. Grab your tickets while you can!