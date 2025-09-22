Kate Bush to release ‘The Best Of The Other Sides’ after fan demand

Kate Bush is giving her fans exactly what they’ve been asking for.

The legendary singer has announced a new release, The Best Of The Other Sides, following huge demand from those who missed out on the original compilation.

The original The Other Sides, released digitally in 2018 as part of a remastering project, collected B-sides and rare tracks that had never appeared on an album.

Highlights included new 12” mixes of classics like Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), Cloudbusting, Hounds of Love, and Experiment IV, alongside rarities such as Walk Straight Down The Middle, You Want Alchemy, Under The Ivy, Ne T’enfuis Pas, and Lyra from The Golden Compass soundtrack.

Fans also got gems like Burning Bridge, Home For Christmas and I’m Still Waiting.

Originally charting at Number 18 in the UK, the album is no longer available — until now.

The Best Of The Other Sides will drop digitally on Friday, September 26, and on CD and vinyl on October 31 via Fish People.

Three tracks have already been confirmed to receive fresh remasters, with the full tracklist coming soon.

Fans can pre-order The Best Of The Other Sides here — and judging by the excitement online, this is one collector’s item you won’t want to miss.