Celebs Slam Blue Origin’s All-Female Flight as ‘Beyond Parody’

Who needs Earth when you’ve got billionaire-funded memes?

The all-female Blue Origin rocket launch may have made headlines, but not everyone is celebrating.

The mission, funded by Jeff Bezos’ private space company and featuring Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King, has drawn sharp criticism from celebrities who called it tone-deaf.

Emily Ratajkowski slammed the 11-minute flight as “beyond parody,” questioning the environmental impact of a joyride backed by a company “single-handedly destroying the planet.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde mocked the spectacle by re-sharing a viral meme of Perry’s dramatic post-landing antics, sarcastically captioning it, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Amy Schumer and Olivia Munn joined the chorus of disapproval, with Schumer joking about a last-minute invite to space in a satirical Instagram video.

Munn, however, took a more serious tone, questioning the mission’s purpose amid global crises: “It’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

Despite the backlash, crew members like Gayle King defended the launch, insisting critics “don’t really understand what is happening here.”

Sanchez, Bezos’ fiancée, called the trip “eye-opening,” but for many, the stunt only highlighted the absurdity of billionaire-funded space tourism in an unequal world.