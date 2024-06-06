Peggy Gou releases her long-awaited debut album ‘I Hear You’

Today, the talented artist, producer, DJ, and cultural icon Peggy Gou releases her debut album ‘I Hear You’

This ten-track album, one of the most eagerly anticipated debuts in recent years, is the result of years of hard work for the Korean-born artist.

Peggy Gou has made a name for herself both as an underground icon and a global sensation, staying true to her vision and becoming one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world.

I Hear You features the catchy single “Lobster Telephone,” showcasing the warm, technicolour house music that Peggy Gou is known for. The album also includes the 2023 chart-topping hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” a collaboration with Lenny Kravitz titled “I Believe in Love Again,” and the festival favourite “1+1=11,” which comes with a music video directed by Olafur Eliasson. Through this album, Peggy Gou explores new levels of her artistry, drawing inspiration from ‘90s house music to share her unique voice.

Talking about I Hear You, Peggy Gou says, “I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

This year has already seen Peggy Gou on the covers of Billboard (US), Vogue Germany, and L’Officiel Italia as she gears up for the album’s release. It’s also shaping up to be a huge year for her live shows. After playing to over a million people in 2023, Peggy Gou is set to make high-profile appearances at Coachella, Ultra, EDC, and Primavera festivals. She will also headline Glastonbury’s Park Stage and perform her biggest show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 17th.

I Hear You is Peggy Gou’s exciting first step into the album world, marking her growth as an artist and solidifying her place in the electronic music scene.