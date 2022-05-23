Japanese Breakfast performs at ‘SNL’ season finale

Japanese Breakfast took to the stage for the Saturday Night Live season finale, with her hits Be Sweet and Paprika.

Our fav indie-pop princess, and author of Crying at Hmart, Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, took to the SNL stage as the guest musician for the show’s season finale. Singing two songs from her album Jubilee, Zauner also appeared in the episode’s closing sketch, joining departing cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant for a singalong of Joni Mitchell’s The Circle Game.

Featuring Russian Doll Natasha Lyonne, who wowed audiences with her hosting debut, the cast was joined by former SNL heavyweights, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, making for a very special season finale as SNL bids farewell to Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, in what some consider the biggest change over of cast, since season 38, when, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, and Armisen left.

Singing two songs from her album Jubilee, Zauner shared in a recent interview with Pitchfork “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy”. And joyful it is, the album has since gone on to receive critical acclaim and a nomination for the Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Sharing her night via a post on Facebook, Japanese Breakfast, Michelle Zauner seemed delighted with her turn on the iconic show:

“DEIRDRE LOVES YOU!!! Thank you @nbcsnl for being the absolute best. Thank you to these geniuses for bringing us here and making our performances so great. I love you all.”

Saturday Night Live’s season finale will drop onto Australian television via Binge today.