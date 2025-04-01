Dean Luke’s ‘Love Can Be So Cruel’ is a dreamy dive into heartache

Dean Luke navigates the bittersweet tides of love

Dean Luke’s latest track Love Can Be So Cruel dives deep into the complexities of relationships, capturing both the bliss and heartache that love brings.

This marks the third release from this Naarm-based dream pop and indie-folk singer-songwriter.

The song is a dream pop, shoegaze journey through the turbulence of love and “how love can hurt you as much as bring you joy.”

Inspired by both his own experiences with past relationships and those of the people around him, Love Can Be So Cruel was written for those who’ve felt the sharp sting of love’s darker side.

The track wraps you in a haze of mellow strumming and dreamy guitar, alongside the gentle reverb which crafts an introspective, nostalgic vibe.

The soft percussion pulses beneath the track, adding just the right amount of texture to the smooth, velvety vocals that Dean Luke delivers with heartfelt ease.

You’ll feel like you’ve been taken on a quiet and tender journey through bittersweet memories.

With its lush instrumentals and ethereal atmosphere, the track evokes a sense of longing and vulnerability that lingers long after the final note fades.

Through rich melodies and raw, intimate, and emotional lyrics, Dean Luke takes listeners on a ride from the intoxicating highs of love to the crushing lows.

With lyrics like, “Love can set you free, love can make you feel you’d give your heart for all that’s real,” Dean captures the unspoken, yet universally felt, pain of falling out of love – acknowledging that it might fade, but it never really leaves.

This haunting, captivating single is perfect for fans of Jeff Tweedy, Elliott Smith, and Mazzy Star.

Dean Luke began his musical journey at 14 and has quickly captivated Melbourne audiences with his dreamy music across some of the city’s most iconic venues.

Known for his hypnotic stage presence and introspective songwriting, he’s a voice that resonates deeply, pulling listeners right into his world.

Love Can Be So Cruel is now streaming. Check it out here.