Pee-lease Stop: Medical Clinic Flooded With Mystery ‘Gifts’ in Jam Jars

These doctors are begging for an end to surprise samples!

A Scottish medical clinic has issued an unusual plea to patients: Stop bringing in unsolicited urine samples.

The Saltoun Surgery in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, took to social media to address the “high volume” of unrequested samples. Often delivered in repurposed jam jars, coffee cups, and other questionable household containers.

The clinic stressed that urine tests require proper medical assessment first.

“We can no longer accept samples unless specifically requested,” the post stated, explaining that processing random specimens drains time, supplies, and delays care for others.

The British Medical Association Scotland echoed the frustration, noting each surprise sample demands lab work, patient follow-ups, and potential further testing, all without prior consultation.

One anonymous doctor told The Times that elderly patients, self-diagnosing UTIs, are frequent offenders. Clinics across the UK have resorted to signage begging, “Please, no unasked-for pee.”

The takeaway? If you’re worried, talk to a doctor first. If a sample’s needed, they’ll provide a sterile bottle. Leave the pickle jars at home.