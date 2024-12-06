iZotope Neutron 5: Next-Level Mixing with AI, New Modules, & Precision Control

When it comes to the audio world there are few companies that continue to innovate at the level and pace that iZotope does.

Now in its fifth iteration, Neutron 5 packs 3 handy new modules, a revamped AI mix assistant and a host of other features that keeps the company’s mixing suite of plugins at the top of their game.

One of the new modules introduced in Neutron 5 is the clipper module which I straight away threw across my drum bus to see how much extra juice I could squeeze out of the groove.

Clipper is a soft clip limiter which shaves off transients. With Neutrons multiband tools, I was able to independently clip the kick and snare independently straight from the drum bus which is an extra level of control I really appreciate.

Density is Neutron 5’s take on an upwards compressor, which got most of its use for me on vocals. A great compliment to the typical downwards compressor we’re typically used to.

Density does a real job of bringing up those words and phrases that just need a little boost, and you don’t have to destroy all of your powerful vocal dynamics to get there.

The final new module in iZotope’s latest mixing suite is Phase, which is a tool that intelligently rotates the phase and time of an audio source to match another, making sure you’re not losing any of that precious weight in the mix.

I found this especially useful when aligning multiple drum samples such as two kick samples. You can either use the in plugin AI assistant or manually make the adjustments yourself using your ears.

iZotope’s famous Assistant tool is back in Neutron 5 with a revamped AI Mix Assistant. Making it easier than ever to find the perfect starting point for elements within your mix.

I had an acoustic guitar track with lots of dynamics and considerable amounts of low mid energy.

Within a few seconds of listening, Neutron 5 was able to identify the audio source and apply its army of modules to bring the track to life with an acoustic guitar profile which brought out the top end beautifully and evened out the dynamics with a healthy mix of both density and compression.

Integration with the free Audiolens app expands the capabilities, allowing you to save reference profiles from any audio source on your computer whether it’s local files or streaming services.

Neutron 5 now introduces Mid/Side and Transient/Sustain channel modes across their entire range of mixing modules for that extra level of precision.

Additionally, the new Delta button provides instant feedback on how each module is shaping your sound, so you’re able to hear exactly what Neutron is changing, making fine-tuning a breeze.

Neutron 5 also comes with iZotope’s Tonal Balance Control.

Neutron 5 is currently available for purchase now over at iZotope, individually for A$409, or as part of iZotope’s Mix & Master Bundle Advanced for A$829 and also their Music Production Suite which is A$979.

You can also get a taste of what Neutron 5 has to offer in the Neutron 5 Elements plugin for only A$85, which includes the same mix assistant processing found in Neutron 5 but with limited macro controls for each module.