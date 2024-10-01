[gtranslate]
Laneway Festival 2025: Here’s all the dates, venues, and pre-sale info

by Tammy Moir

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival has just dropped dates, venues and pre sale ticket info for 2025

Laneway Festival is back, bringing together a lineup of rising stars and indie icons for a series of unforgettable shows across Australia and New Zealand in February 2025.

Think Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Mitski, Lorde, Mac DeMarco, and Florence + The Machine—and that’s just a taste of what’s to come.

laneway festival 2025 dates, lineup, tickets

Laneway Festival’s reputation for curating killer lineups is unmatched, and this year’s festival promises to be no exception.

The lineup drops on Wednesday, October 9, so mark your calendars. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 15 at 10am local time, exclusively through Afterpay.

But be warned: these pre-sale prices are a limited-time offer, available for only 23 hours.

laneways dates lineup venues 2025

For the latest news on tickets, pricing, and lineup announcements, keep an eye on Laneway Festival’s Instagram.

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2025 Presented by triple j

AUCKLAND
Thursday, 6 February 2025 – Western Springs

BRISBANE
Saturday, 8 February 2025 — Brisbane Showgrounds

SYDNEY
Sunday, 9 February 2025 — Sydney Showground

MELBOURNE
Friday, 14 February 2025 — Flemington Park

ADELAIDE
Saturday, 15 February 2025 — Bonython Park

PERTH
Sunday, 16 February 2025 — Wellington Square

