Laneway Festival 2025: Here’s all the dates, venues, and pre-sale info

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival has just dropped dates, venues and pre sale ticket info for 2025
Laneway Festival is back, bringing together a lineup of rising stars and indie icons for a series of unforgettable shows across Australia and New Zealand in February 2025.
Think Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Mitski, Lorde, Mac DeMarco, and Florence + The Machine—and that’s just a taste of what’s to come.
Laneway Festival’s reputation for curating killer lineups is unmatched, and this year’s festival promises to be no exception.
The lineup drops on Wednesday, October 9, so mark your calendars. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 15 at 10am local time, exclusively through Afterpay.
But be warned: these pre-sale prices are a limited-time offer, available for only 23 hours.
For the latest news on tickets, pricing, and lineup announcements, keep an eye on Laneway Festival’s Instagram.
LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2025 Presented by triple j
AUCKLAND
Thursday, 6 February 2025 – Western Springs
BRISBANE
Saturday, 8 February 2025 — Brisbane Showgrounds
SYDNEY
Sunday, 9 February 2025 — Sydney Showground
MELBOURNE
Friday, 14 February 2025 — Flemington Park
ADELAIDE
Saturday, 15 February 2025 — Bonython Park
PERTH
Sunday, 16 February 2025 — Wellington Square