Scream your way through October- with this month’s Greaser Guide

Brisbane’s Greaser bar has a stacked lineup of Gigs and Events this month, with enough to go around for everyone
Right in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, the beating heart of Brisbane’s live music scene is Greaser Bar.
And they’ve got a packed schedule for gig-goers this month, with just about everything from hardcore metal, to Punk, Techno, D&B and Indie-pop.
With a diverse lineup of Bands and solo artists, Greaser’s October lineup is a haven for the music lover.
Kicking off the Month of scary is APO//O for an Electro, Neo-Metal night of mayhem.
Later in the month, The Evil Zed Festival will begin the Halloween festivities in style, with a stellar lineup of heavy punk, metal and D&B.
Feel the fear this month at Greaser Bar.
Full Gig Guide for Greaser- October 2024
Thursday, October 3rd
Meanjin’s own electronic-infused metal band, APO//O, is kicking off the month in style, with support from Hostile Architect and Razrwhip.
Friday, October 4th
Indie rockers, Raw Sugar take the stage with Safety Hazard and Lewin Grimely & The Broken Strings.
Saturday, October 5th
Four piece rockers from the Gold Coast, Eyesite headlines with On The Moss and SPLITLID.
Sunday, October 6th
Alt-rock outfit Space and Ages is making waves in Brisbane’s scene with their distinct, captivating sound. Catch them live alongside Concrete Gold, Whitts End, and Atomic.
Thursday, October 10th
Catch Brisbane’s alt-rock band OK-36 live as they hit the stage, with support from IDHA for an electrifying performance you won’t want to miss.
Friday, October 11th
Sunshine Coast fuzzed-up alt rock trio Trillions headline with Whitts End and The Fortitudes joining in on the fun.
Saturday, October 12th
The Phosphene’s energetic live show will be joined by Whitts End and LaterDaze.
Thursday, October 17th
Join old-school punk rock trio The CuckWho’s, supported by Mountain Ash and Pyre and Ice for a night of Rock.
Friday, October 18th
GREAT JOB! is set to take over the Greaser stage, headlining a night tailored for all you Indie Punk fans.
Saturday, October 19th
Bringing a blend of local hardcore and pop punk, Deadheat is ready to ignite the stage, joined by The Snouts and OK-36 for a night of high-energy performances.
Thursday, October 24th
Sophian is hitting Greaser on their national tour! With a genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, they’ve quickly risen in the Perth music scene. Don’t miss your chance to see this rising act live.
Friday, October 25th
Bella Amor is stopping by for an indie-pop-infused headline show. Blending indie, pop, rock, and pop-punk influences, the Gold Coast-based artist is a striking Gen Z voice with a fresh sound. Don’t miss it!
Saturday, October 26th
The Evil Zed lineup will blur the lines between Horror, Techno, Punk and D&B for a Halloween Screamfest.
Thursday, October 31st
Neurotocist rock the Greaser, Support from Ocean Shores, Thinner and Brawlist.
For more information, head over to Greaser.