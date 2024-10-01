Scream your way through October- with this month’s Greaser Guide

Brisbane’s Greaser bar has a stacked lineup of Gigs and Events this month, with enough to go around for everyone

Right in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, the beating heart of Brisbane’s live music scene is Greaser Bar.

And they’ve got a packed schedule for gig-goers this month, with just about everything from hardcore metal, to Punk, Techno, D&B and Indie-pop.

With a diverse lineup of Bands and solo artists, Greaser’s October lineup is a haven for the music lover.

Kicking off the Month of scary is APO//O for an Electro, Neo-Metal night of mayhem.

Later in the month, The Evil Zed Festival will begin the Halloween festivities in style, with a stellar lineup of heavy punk, metal and D&B.

Feel the fear this month at Greaser Bar.

Full Gig Guide for Greaser- October 2024

Thursday, October 3rd

Meanjin’s own electronic-infused metal band, APO//O, is kicking off the month in style, with support from Hostile Architect and Razrwhip.

Friday, October 4th

Indie rockers, Raw Sugar take the stage with Safety Hazard and Lewin Grimely & The Broken Strings.

Saturday, October 5th

Four piece rockers from the Gold Coast, Eyesite headlines with On The Moss and SPLITLID.

Sunday, October 6th

Alt-rock outfit Space and Ages is making waves in Brisbane’s scene with their distinct, captivating sound. Catch them live alongside Concrete Gold, Whitts End, and Atomic.

Thursday, October 10th

Catch Brisbane’s alt-rock band OK-36 live as they hit the stage, with support from IDHA for an electrifying performance you won’t want to miss.

Friday, October 11th

Sunshine Coast fuzzed-up alt rock trio Trillions headline with Whitts End and The Fortitudes joining in on the fun.

Saturday, October 12th

The Phosphene’s energetic live show will be joined by Whitts End and LaterDaze.

Thursday, October 17th

Join old-school punk rock trio The CuckWho’s, supported by Mountain Ash and Pyre and Ice for a night of Rock.

Friday, October 18th

GREAT JOB! is set to take over the Greaser stage, headlining a night tailored for all you Indie Punk fans.

Saturday, October 19th

Bringing a blend of local hardcore and pop punk, Deadheat is ready to ignite the stage, joined by The Snouts and OK-36 for a night of high-energy performances.

Thursday, October 24th

Sophian is hitting Greaser on their national tour! With a genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, they’ve quickly risen in the Perth music scene. Don’t miss your chance to see this rising act live.

Friday, October 25th

Bella Amor is stopping by for an indie-pop-infused headline show. Blending indie, pop, rock, and pop-punk influences, the Gold Coast-based artist is a striking Gen Z voice with a fresh sound. Don’t miss it!

Saturday, October 26th

The Evil Zed lineup will blur the lines between Horror, Techno, Punk and D&B for a Halloween Screamfest.

Thursday, October 31st

Neurotocist rock the Greaser, Support from Ocean Shores, Thinner and Brawlist.

