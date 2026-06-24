Phoebe Bridgers announces long-awaited third album Lost Weekend

Phoebe Bridgers is finally back.

Six years after Punisher cemented her as one of the defining songwriters of her generation, Phoebe Bridgers has officially announced her long-awaited third album, Lost Weekend.

The record arrives on August 14 via Dead Oceans and marks Bridgers’ first full-length solo release since 2020, ending weeks of fan speculation that intensified following a string of surprise pop-up shows across the United States.

Those intimate performances culminated in a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, before Bridgers announced a massive arena tour that promptly sold out across North America and the UK.

While Punisher became one of the defining albums of the pandemic era, Lost Weekend arrives after one of the busiest and most successful stretches of Bridgers’ career.

Since her last solo album, she reunited with boygenius alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, with the trio sweeping the 2024 Grammy Awards thanks to the record.

Bridgers also picked up another Grammy for her feature on SZA’s ‘Ghost in the Machine’, toured stadiums supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, completed her globe-spanning Reunion Tour, and collaborated with artists including Paul McCartney, Lorde, MUNA, Bright Eyes, The National and The 1975.

According to the album announcement, Lost Weekend sees Bridgers refining the intimate songwriting that made Stranger in the Alps and Punisher so beloved, while expanding her sound in unexpected directions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

The announcement also confirms just how enormous Bridgers’ audience has become. Every North American arena date announced so far has already sold out, while nearly every UK and European show has followed suit, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear what comes next. Lost Weekend lands on August 14 via Dead Oceans.