Bear breaks into Ice-Cream shop, self-serves a scoop of Strawberry

The mission was simple: get the strawberry, avoid the sprinkles.

In the pre-dawn stillness of South Lake Tahoe, an unusual burglar with a taste for the finer things in life executed a break-in.

Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson early Sunday, expecting a routine call.

Instead, they were met with a scene of surreal delight: a massive bear, cool as a cucumber, had expertly bypassed security to serve himself.

With singular focus, the connoisseur rummaged behind the counter, his sophisticated palate zeroing in exclusively on a tub of strawberry ice cream.

After a gentle nudge from law enforcement, the satisfied dessert enthusiast ambled back into the night, leaving behind barely a trace of his sweet, illicit feast.