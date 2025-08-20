Turns out Jenna Ortega is a huge Death Grips fan

Wednesday stays noided.

Move over, cello concertos, Jenna Ortega’s real soundtrack is far more intense.

The ‘Wednesday’ star, known for her macabre on-screen persona, has officially confirmed a long-rumoured passion: the anarchic, pulsing sounds of experimental hip-hop trio Death Grips.

In a revealing Vogue interview, Ortega brandished a well-worn Death Grips cap, calling it a prized possession that “probably needs a wash.”

She shattered breakup rumours, confirming the band is “still going,” and recounted a hilariously chaotic night taking a confused co-star to their London show.

Her review? “The sweatiest venue I’ve ever been in in my life.”

This revelation perfectly harmonises with her known love for Daft Punk and Nick Cave, proving her gothic aesthetic is backed by a genuinely eclectic and powerful musical taste.