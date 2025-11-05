Death Grips are back in the studio

The band is logged in.

The digital silence has been shattered. After years of speculation that the experimental powerhouse Death Grips had disintegrated, a definitive pulse has been detected.

Through a series of stark, in-studio photos on Instagram, members Zach Hill and Stefan ‘MC Ride’ Burnett have confirmed the beast is stirring.

Their caption was a direct shock to the system: “The writing and recording of our next album is underway.”

This announcement cuts through the uncertainty that has clouded the group since their last studio album, 2018’s Year Of The Snitch.

While a previous statement this year confirmed Hill and Burnett “remain active,” a shadow remains.

Founding keyboardist Andy Morin is conspicuously absent from the announcement, his status within the chaotic ensemble now a central, unanswered question.

Yet, for fans, the core message is clear: the wait is over, and the new onslaught is imminent.