WATCH: Muse – ‘Simulation Theory’ Official Trailer

Muse have announced that they’ll be dropping their very own movie, as a sequel to their 2018 album, Simulation Theory. The film, which goes by the same title, will be part concert recording, part narrative movie about a team of scientists who “investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world.”

The film will be made available to view in IMAX theatres on the August 17 and will then hit all digital platforms on August 21. The narrative is set to “eerily” mimic the lives of the band over the past three years. Check out the trailer below.