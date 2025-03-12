Hiatus Kaiyote Devastated After Studio Break-in, Equipment Stolen

Melbourne-based neo-soul band Hiatus Kaiyote has been left reeling after a brutal theft over the weekend.

The Grammy-nominated group revealed that their Melbourne studio space was broken into, with “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of musical equipment stolen.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the band urged fans to keep an eye out for the stolen gear, particularly in Melbourne and surrounding areas.

Hiatus Kaiyote are known for their genre-defying sound and intricate instrumentation, mixing diverse layers of sounds together to create their signature sonic landscapes. The stolen equipment comes as both a financial blow and a major creative setback.

To add another layer of frustration to the mix, the band had recently announced a highly anticipated performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this September.

As they work to rebuild, Hiatus Kaiyote remains focused on their upcoming North American tour set to kick off on August 14 in Boston. In the meantime, the band is asking anyone with information about the stolen equipment to come forward, offering a glimmer of hope that their cherished gear may yet be recovered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiatus Kaiyote (@hiatuskaiyote)

Fans and fellow musicians have rallied around the band, flooding social media with messages of support and sharing the post in hopes of recovering the stolen items.

For now, the music world stands in solidarity with Hiatus Kaiyote, hoping for a swift resolution and a triumphant return to the stage.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.