Alberto Lozano spans the reaches of rock on new album ‘Out There for You to See’

Alberto Lozano has delivered an eclectic and infectious blend of rock, pop and folk on his new album ‘Out There for You to See’.

The 12-track project sees the Spanish singer-songwriter pay homage to his inspirations, like Arctic Monkeys and Billy Joel, while carving out his own sonic lane.

The album begins with the sunlit and fuzzy guitar melodies of the title track, an upbeat opener that immediately establishes Lozano’s distinct vocals.

While the production is rich enough to stand on its own — with the kind of jangly, carefree spirit of Lime Cordiale — it’s Lozano’s voice that tends to pull focus.

Sounding like a blend of Marcus Mumford and Mako Road, the singer-songwriter possesses a rustic and raw timbre that proves altogether enthralling, even against the ear-catching instrumentation.

‘Out There for You To See’ is a warm indie-rock gem, brimming with punchy rhythms and earworm guitar licks, expertly setting the stage for what’s to come.

On ‘Back to Analog’, Lozano honours the title with a nostalgic sound that feels pulled from the 70s. He adds further texture with backing doo-wop harmonies and almost Arabian-like guitar lines.

It’s a track that’d feel at home on a Beatles record, inhabiting its own cinematic world with brooding vocals and French-spoken lyrics.

Heading to folksier corners on ‘Man of Good’, Lozano invokes Bob Dylan-like storytelling for a tale about striving for morality.

He’s accompanied by regal string sections and tinkling tambourines, creating a track that feels sung from the warmth of a campfire.

Lozano later slows down proceedings on ‘I Simply Don’t Know’, an acoustic guitar-driven ballad that traces feelings of heartbreak and a lack of direction.

It’s one of the album’s more stripped-back moments, with sparse instrumentation allowing Lozano to showcase his vocals and heartfelt lyrics. The track adds to what feels like a sonic journey, with each track taking us to new cinematic worlds.

Classic rock gets its moment in the sun on ‘This Ain’t War’, a noisier cut that recalls AC/DC, while ‘Rhymes over Chimes’ feels like a staple pop rock belter with its catchy chorus and extended guitar solo.

Elsewhere, on ‘The Paradox on Love’, Lozano croons alongside twinkling piano sections and psychedelic licks, before delivering a delicate and angelic acoustic cut on ‘Images of Mine’.

Lozano’s efforts culminate on ‘We Are Doing Just Fine’, a country-leaning closer that again returns the spotlight to the singer’s unique vocals.

What all of it amounts to is a record brimming with personality, polished production and a clear knack for storytelling.

Listen to Alberto Lozano’s new album ‘Out There for You to See’ below.