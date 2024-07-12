ARCTISKY lets ‘Loose’ on new danger-fueled single

ARCTISKY dives into free-wheeling hedonism on ‘Loose’, the second single lifted from his forthcoming debut album.

An exploration of escapism and embracing fleeting pleasures, the single taps producer Nic Rippon for a danger-fueled blend of electro-rock and funk, all bound by a psychedelic energy.

‘Loose’ opens with an infectious bassline and the energetic rasp of ARCTISKY’s vocals. What begins as a slice of brooding classic rock soon transforms into something more melodic, as ARCTISKY introduces heavenly backing harmonies and glittery synths, instantly adding a psychedelic, surf-rock flair.

Later, the song grinds to a halt as siren and police sound effects take centre stage, introducing a grittier latter half.

Here, ARCTISKY sings in distorted vocals atop punchy percussion and screechy guitar melodies, making way for an electric solo that brings ‘Loose’ to anthemic, head-thrashing levels.

It’s a testament to ARCTISKY’s versatility that he’s able to traverse multiple rock sounds without sacrificing cohesion. There’s even room for Brazilian percussion and orchestral moments, showcasing ARCTISKY’s broad sonic palette.

ARCTISKY tops it all off with evocative storytelling, with ‘Loose’ reflecting a yearning to rebel and pursue high-adrenaline lifestyles, the perfect accompaniment to the unbridled energy of the production.

Throughout the track, he sings of smoking with the windows down and escaping life’s difficulties through the short-term release of partying.

All of it makes for an uninhabited joyride, as ARCTISKY sings on the catchy refrain of “hold[ing] on ‘till the morning.”

Speaking of the track in a press statement, ARCTISKY said he and Rippon “first wanted to tell a story, and from there, we just had fun with the creative process – bringing a yin and yang dynamic between the two of us.”

‘Loose’ follows ‘Unreal Love’ as the second taste of ARCTISKY’s upcoming debut album ‘Roots Vol. 1’.

The project will encompass 13 tracks showcasing the artist’s diverse influence and introspective explorations, and if ‘Loose’ is anything to go by, we’re in for an absolute treat.

Listen to ARCTISKY’s latest single ‘Loose’ below.