Morgan Wallen hit by a fans phone at show in Denver

The country artist is just the latest victim in a trend of throwing objects at artists.

Morgan Wallen has been hit by a fan’s phone whilst performing at Denver’s Mile High Stadium on Thursday, June 27. The country singer is currently touring North America in support of his latest album ‘One Thing at a Time‘.

The fan threw their phone at the country star during his performance of ‘Cowgirls’, hitting him on the shoulder.

Footage of the incident shows Wallen throwing the phone off the stage before continuing his performance (mostly) unbothered.

This is not Wallen’s first rodeo, though, as the country star has dodged his fair share of rogue objects.

At a recent show in Minneapolis on Friday, June 21, Wallen was hit in the face with a fan’s thong.

(For my Australians out there I do not mean the shoe… )

The country star bent down to sing to fans before the audience member launched the garment onto his hat.

Although invasive, sometimes gross, and other times just downright dangerous, there has been a growing trend of fans throwing objects at artists on stage in the past few years.

Bebe Rexha was seriously injured during a concert in New York City last year after being hit in the face with a fan’s phone. The man who threw it was later arrested for the incident.

Harry Styles has also been a victim of the trend, having had to dodge numerous items thrown by (somewhat) retired One Direction fans during the European leg of his Love On Tour last summer.

At least his dodgeball skills are up to date?

Perhaps the most insane object was the ashes of a fan’s mother during a P!nk concert last June. The singer (unsurprisingly) was left speechless at the unique gift.

This trend comes as a part of wider conversation on concert etiquette in a post-covid world.

Although fans have been throwing things at artists for decades, it feels as though things have been ramping up for the past few months, especially as artists are facing injuries.

We at Happy condone a safe and fun environment for all concert goers and kindly ask that we keep our phones (and underwear/mothers ashes) to ourselves.

It has not been confirmed if the fan got their phone back.









