L7 co-founder Jennifer Finch dies aged 59

“Rest in power, our dear friend”

Long before women were able to finally get the space they deserved in the alternative punk rock scene, Jennifer Finch was already kicking down the door with raw, unbridled basslines and laid-back barefoot confidence as the bassist and co-founder of L7.

Finch helped forge one of alternative punk’s most uncompromising voices, blending razor-sharp grunge and political defiance into a legacy that still echoes through rock music today.

Her influence helped lay the groundwork for scenes like the Riot Grrrl movement of the 90s, whose DIY ethos and feminist politics would reshape punk forever.

Now, following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Jennifer Finch has passed away at the age of 59.

Just days after the band revealed she would be stepping away from L7’s farewell tour to focus on treatment, the news was confirmed by the band in a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L7 (@l7theband)

“With a very heavy heart, we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long, courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide.”

A representative for the band later shared an additional statement, describing Finch as “a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power, our dear friend”

Beyond her work on the stage, Finch was also a photographer and writer who documented Los Angeles’ early punk scene, preserving a defining chapter in alternative music history through both her lens and her words.

From the bass to the camera, Jennifer Finch leaves behind a legacy that stretches well beyond L7.

Her uncompromising spirit helped redefine what women could look and sound like in heavy music, and that influence isn’t fading anytime soon.

Rest in peace, Jennifer Finch.