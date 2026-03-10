Donald Glover joins cast of Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Donald Glover has been working on a very special project that we didn’t know about.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is hitting cinemas next month, and they have reassembled all your faves to make sure it’ll be the sequel of the year.

Chris Pratt will return as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and THE Jack Black as Bowser – if that’s not star-studded, we don’t know what is.

But wait! It gets better – Nintendo just keeps on one-upping themselves!

It’s been announced that the one and only Donald Glover is set to voice the one and only Yoshi.

He joins a bunch of fresh bombshells that have entered the villa for the latest Mario installment, including Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

The sequel will see the crew travel into outer space to take down the oh so evil Koopa King and his son before eventually crossing paths with Birdo (whose voice actor is a mystery thus far – but watch this space, I’ve got a good feeling about this guy).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (the same blokes who did the first one) and will hit the cinemas on April 1st, and no, that’s not an April Fools prank.

Donald Glover sure likes to keep busy.

He took home two Emmys back in 2017 for his work on the FX series Atlanta, and he’s also won Grammys under his alias Childish Gambino, which as of 2024, is no longer.

Still, his reasons were, well, reasonable, citing needing more family time, health issues, and wanting to focus on his career in film and TV.

So essentially, in a way, we’ve traded Childish Gambino for Yoshi if you think about it.

We’ll take it.