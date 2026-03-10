Tony Hadley Setlist and Set Times

Well, we know where every Mum in Sydney will be this week.

This much is true: Spandau Ballet’s former frontman Tony Hadley will light up a few lucky venues across the country this week.

Fresh off the back of a few nights across New Zealand, Hadley kicked off the Aussie leg last night in the Goldy and will head to Brissy tomorrow night before he’s just down the road on Thursday.

Spandau Ballet were pioneers of the 1980s New Romantic era and had a good decade with the world at their feet until their eventual split in 1990.

They then came back for a bit in 2009, before Hadley pulled the plug all over again in 2017

Still, he plays all their hits live, so same-same (right??)

New Zealand soul pop artist Georgia Lines will open all Aussie dates.

Doors open at 7pm, Georgia will take centre stage at 8pm, and you’ll start hearing the screams of middle aged women wherever you are in Sydney at about 9pm.

Tony Hadley Setlist

Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)

To Cut a Long Story Short (Spandau Ballet song)

Highly Strung (Spandau Ballet song)

Only When You Leave (Spandau Ballet song)

I’ll Fly for You (Spandau Ballet song)

Alibi

Round and Round (Spandau Ballet song)

Turn me on

Soul Boy (Spandau Ballet song)

Through the Barricades (Spandau Ballet song)

Somebody to Love (Queen cover)

Walk of Shame

Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On) (Spandau Ballet song)

Lifeline (Spandau Ballet song)

Mad About You

True (Spandau Ballet song)

Gold (Spandau Ballet song)