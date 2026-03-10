ASUS ROG Kithara – Demo & Review

ASUS has taken a very different approach with the new ROG Kithara. Instead of building another feature packed gaming headset loaded with apps, profiles and virtual surround gimmicks, the company partnered with audio specialists HIFIMAN and focused on one thing above everything else: pure sound quality.

The result is a wired, open back headset built around serious hi fi technology rather than traditional gaming hardware. If you are the type of player who just wants exceptional audio straight out of the box without digging through software menus, the Kithara immediately stands out.

The headline feature is the enormous 100mm planar magnetic drivers inside each earcup. Planar drivers are far more common in high end audiophile headphones than gaming gear, and they are known for their precision and speed. These drivers sit inside an open back design and deliver a huge frequency range from 8Hz all the way up to 55kHz. ASUS even includes an individual frequency response chart for your specific pair of headphones inside the box, which is a detail normally reserved for far more expensive audiophile gear.

The headset runs at a very manageable 16 ohm impedance, which means it can be driven comfortably by almost any device. Plug them into a gaming PC, console controller, audio interface or headphone amp and you are good to go. No extra gear required.

Audio quality is the real focus here and the planar magnetic drivers deliver an incredibly fast transient response. In practice that means almost no smearing or muddiness in the sound. The overall tuning is fairly neutral with a subtle lift in the upper mids, which works extremely well in competitive gaming. When things get chaotic in game, detail remains clear and defined so footsteps, reloads and positional cues are easy to pick out.

Because the Kithara uses an open back design there is no active noise cancellation. These headphones are designed for a quiet environment where you want to hear every micro detail in the mix. The trade off is a much wider soundstage and a more natural listening experience.

The microphone is another pleasant surprise. ASUS includes a full band MEMS boom mic covering a 20Hz to 20kHz range, which is far broader than most gaming headset microphones. In practice it sounds significantly more natural and less grainy than typical headset mics, making it more than capable for Discord chats, team comms or even casual streaming.

Connectivity is refreshingly simple and flexible. The Kithara uses a premium cable system designed for zero latency, lossless audio and comes with several interchangeable connections in the box. You get a standard 3.5mm plug, a quarter inch adapter for headphone amps, a balanced 4.4mm option and even a USB C adapter for phones and laptops.

Build quality is reassuringly solid. The headset uses a metal frame paired with a suspension style headband that helps distribute the 420g weight more comfortably across longer sessions. It can shift slightly if you move around a lot, but overall it keeps the headset manageable during marathon gaming sessions.

What makes the Kithara particularly refreshing is its hardware first philosophy. There is no software suite required and no endless tweaking to find the right EQ curve. ASUS simply tuned the headset properly from the start. To give users a little flexibility, the box includes two sets of ear pads. Leatherette pads add a bit more low end punch, while velour pads offer a cooler feel and slightly airier sound.

At $569 AUD the ROG Kithara definitely sits in premium territory, but the technology inside makes the price easier to understand. Between the planar magnetic drivers, open back design and collaboration with HIFIMAN, this headset pushes far closer to audiophile territory than typical gaming gear.

For players who are tired of the exaggerated “gamer” sound profile and want something that genuinely respects the details in their audio, ASUS may have quietly built one of the most interesting gaming headsets around. 🎮🎧

Key features 🔑

• Massive 100mm planar magnetic drivers

• Wired design for zero latency, lossless audio

• Easy to drive 16 ohm impedance

• Natural sounding full band MEMS boom microphone

• Interchangeable 3.5mm, quarter inch and 4.4mm connections

• USB C adapter included for phones and laptops

• Hardware first design with no software required