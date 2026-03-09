Jill Scott is back in business

Jill Scott’s still golden.

If fans thought they were spoiled when Jill Scott dropped her first album in over a decade, then they best think again.

The R&B star has just announced a mega world tour in support of To Whom This May Concern that’ll span across 36 dates.

It’s a good few months of travelling – Scott will be on the road from early June all the way through to November.

There’s a presale kicking off on Jill’s site today (March 10th) at 10am EDT, which unfortunately isn’t until midnight for those of us down under – you know the drill, a Red Bull with dinner should do it.

The rest of the tickets go up tomorrow (March 11th) at the exact same time.

According to Jill and her team, each show will be “uniquely curated”, so you’re in for a good time no matter where you end up – even if you have to fly overseas for it (justice for us Aussies!)

Jill Scott World Tour Dates

June 4, 5 – Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

June 11, 13, 14 – Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 16 – Charlotte, NC Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

June 18 – Raleigh, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

July 10, 11 – Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 16, 18, 19 – New York, NY Kings Theatre

July 24, 25, 27 – Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

August 6, 7 – Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

August 11, 12 – Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

August 15 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater

August 20, 22, 23 – Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

August 26 – Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

August 30 – Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 3 – Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory

September 29 – Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

October 1 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

October 5 – Brussels, BE BOZAR

October 6 – Berlin, DE Tempodrom

October 9 – Paris, FR Zenith

October 10 – Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

October 13 – London, UK Royal Albert Hall

October 14 – London, UK Royal Albert Hall

November 7 – Pretoria, South Africa SunBet Arena

November 11 – Cape Town, South Africa GrandWest Arena