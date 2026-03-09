The Brian Jonestown Massacre Setlist and Set Times

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Australian tour redemption arc???

Two years ago, The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Australian tour came to a sticky end after frontman Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt got into quite the heated argument onstage.

A wrestling match ensued, punches were thrown, the footage made the rounds.

That fateful night in Melbourne meant the rest of the tour was canned, but now, the psychedelic rock outfit is back to make up for it.

They’ll kick it off at Auckland’s Powerstation on the 17th of March before crossing the ditch to finally finish what they started in the land down under.

Enmore Theatre will be first on their hit-list come March 19th, and there’s still a few tickets up for grabs here.

Doors open at 7pm, and Swedish rockers Les Big Byrd will take the stage at 8pm before BJM make their appearance at about 9pm.

If the gig isn’t interrupted by a midshow brawl this time, the setlist should end up sounding like this:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Setlist

Whoever You Are

Vacuum Boots

Stairway to the Best Party in the Universe

Fudge

#1 Lucky Kitty

Do Rainbows Have Ends

Days, Weeks & Moths

That Girl Suicide

Don’t Let Me Get in Your Way

When Jokers Attack

Sailor

Lantern

Pish

Anemone

Servo

Super-Sonic