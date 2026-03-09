The Brian Jonestown Massacre Setlist and Set Times

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Australian tour redemption arc???
Two years ago, The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Australian tour came to a sticky end after frontman Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt got into quite the heated argument onstage.
A wrestling match ensued, punches were thrown, the footage made the rounds.
That fateful night in Melbourne meant the rest of the tour was canned, but now, the psychedelic rock outfit is back to make up for it.
They’ll kick it off at Auckland’s Powerstation on the 17th of March before crossing the ditch to finally finish what they started in the land down under.
Enmore Theatre will be first on their hit-list come March 19th, and there’s still a few tickets up for grabs here.
Doors open at 7pm, and Swedish rockers Les Big Byrd will take the stage at 8pm before BJM make their appearance at about 9pm.
If the gig isn’t interrupted by a midshow brawl this time, the setlist should end up sounding like this:
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Setlist
Whoever You Are
Vacuum Boots
Stairway to the Best Party in the Universe
Fudge
#1 Lucky Kitty
Do Rainbows Have Ends
Days, Weeks & Moths
That Girl Suicide
Don’t Let Me Get in Your Way
When Jokers Attack
Sailor
Lantern
Pish
Anemone
Servo
Super-Sonic