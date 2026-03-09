Will Timothee Chalamet’s anti-Opera and Ballet stance jeopardise his Oscar award campaign?

The so-called “dying industries” have destroyed Chalamet’s minor, but now viral, comments.

In the peak of awards season, Timothee Chalamet has set the internet ablaze after taking shots at the Opera and Ballet industries.

In a Variety interview with Matthew McConaughey, the two discuss concerns of a dwindling cinema industry. Chalamet goes on to say he doesn’t want to be working in a dying industry like “ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.”

This seemingly small comment has opened Pandora’s Box of disgruntled dancers and singers, tired of their craft coming under fire.

American opera singer Isabel Leonard took to social media to write “honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art while considering himself [an] artist.”

Leonard’s comments bring to mind Chalamet’s press tour for Marty Supreme, which saw him stay in character as the arrogant Marty Mauser. Was it all really an act?

“You don’t have to like all art but only a weak person/artist feels the need to diminish in fact the VERY arts that would inspire those who are interested in slowing down, to do exactly that” Leonard continued.

Was Chalamet just butt-hurt after his foray into musicals, Wonka, flopped?

Interestingly, Chalamet grew up surrounded by ballet, having a grandmother, mother andsSister each performing in the New York City Ballet. Generations of women in Chalamet’s family had careers in what he now calls a “dying art form.”

Irish opera singer Seán Tester shared a public statement, reminding readers that “opera and ballet have survived wars,” each being an enduring testament to art forms that are “constantly reinterpreted, constantly evolving.”

Chalamet continues to find new ways to market himself in the run up to awards season. The Marty Supreme campaign trail’s blimps, basketball and leaked zoom meetings were part of a tightly controlled plan to bag an academy award.

Facing 4 nominations but zero wins for best actor, the 30-year-old is gunning for a 2026 win.

Could this latest blunder dissuade the stuffy Oscar voters who are already weary of his uncouth style?