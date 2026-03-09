The great Greek yoghurt shortage of 2026

This could potentially be more devastating than the famous toilet paper shortage of Covid.

Australia is facing a greek yoghurt shortage – and it’s all thanks to your favourite fit-fluencer.

The (un)holy trinity that is Coles, Woolworths, and Aldi all put out statements last week saying they were aware of the crisis and were doing their best to try combat those empty shelves.

Chronically online Aussies were pretty quick to blame the viral Japanese cheesecake trend which has Tiktok users plunging sleeves of Biscoff into Greek yoghurt and chucking it in the fridge overnight for a sweet treat (the lazy girls tiramisu, if you will).

But experts reckon that’s actually not what’s driving the great yoghurt shortage of 2026.

It’s the second time this year Aussies are having a good ol’ supply and demand problem after major supermarkets started selling out of cottage cheese – and let’s just say no one is making desserts with that stuff.

Instead, the more likely cause is the “protein-maxxing” trend, which has somehow managed to convince half the population they’re alarmingly protein deficient.

If you often fall into a rabbit hole of recipes before dinner, then you’ll know you can’t get too many scrolls deep before you’re seeing “HIGH PROTEIN RECIPE” splattered across your screen.

Coles are naming it as they see it, and have said high protein foods have become massively popular in the last couple years as “driven by health-conscious Australians and protein-focused social media content”.

Hopefully the shortage is a symptom of the “new year, new year me” stage, but considering we’re a couple months in already, that might be wishful thinking.

Bondi girls have already entered into the withdrawal stages from their daily yoghurt and fruit bowl, and Mums around the nation are just hoping the Chobanis will be back in stock before the Sunday evening school lunch shop.