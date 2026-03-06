New Music Friday featuring Dune Rats, GUM, CYRIL, and more

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

Dune Rats

Brisbane party-punk legends Dune Rats are back with OLD MATES, a 12-track record celebrating their scrappy origins.

The re-recorded Ratbags! leads the charge — a chaotic, nostalgic blast that captures rehearsal-room beers, late-night mischief and the loose, sunburnt energy that’s kept the trio a staple of Aussie punk for over a decade.

CYRIL

Australian electronic juggernaut CYRIL links up with rap heavyweight Wiz Khalifa for ‘That’s Her,’ a slick genre-blurring crossover.

Built on CYRIL’s organic, guitar-laced production and Wiz’s laid-back melodic flow, the track signals CYRIL’s push into the North American mainstream after billions of streams and a massive run of global hits.

GUM

Jay Watson — the sonic wizard known for work with Tame Impala and Pond — drops his seventh solo record Blue Gum Way, his first for King Gizzard’s p(doom) Records.

The album drifts between psychedelic haze and emotional clarity, with standout cut ‘In Life’ reflecting on those sliding-doors moments where a single decision changes everything.

Hans. & hanbee

Alt-pop shapeshifter Hans. reunites with indie-pop collaborator hanbee for ‘All I Need,’ a dreamy slice of long-distance songwriting.

Inspired by ’50s pop and wrapped in bright production, the track feels sweetly nostalgic – somewhere between a winter love song and a slow-motion indie daydream.

Hooligan Hefs & Savage

Western Sydney rap powerhouse Hooligan Hefs teams up with Aotearoa legend Savage for the high-energy ‘Whistle.’

The track bridges generations of hip-hop with pounding dancefloor production and chant-ready hooks – pairing Hefs’ commanding delivery with Savage’s instantly recognisable voice for a club-ready crossover.

The Velvet Club

Naarm indie outfit The Velvet Club continue their new chapter with ‘Blue,’ a bittersweet anthem balancing bright guitars with heartbreak.

Written during a breakup but buoyed by the warmth of friendship, it’s a deceptively simple track that captures the messy emotional limbo between nostalgia and moving on.

Bloods

Sydney indie-punk favourites Bloods bring their debut EP Golden Fang to streaming for the first time since its 2013 release.

The reissue arrives alongside new single ‘All My Friends,’ a heartfelt tribute to the women in their lives, while supporting NSW domestic violence outreach service Moving Out Moving On through their non-profit label Share It Music.

Teenage Bees

Brisbane’s Teenage Bees crash onto the scene with debut single ‘Make Graham Happy’ — a weird, witty synth-pop experiment inspired by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon’s famously gloomy persona.

Blippy arcade electronics, elastic bass and absurdist lyricism collide in a danceable track that’s playful, melancholic and gloriously off-centre.

Grace Turbo

Sydney alt-pop artist Grace Turbo unveils ‘Linear,’ a dark, pulsing synth-pop meditation on time, truth and the illusion that life moves neatly forward.

Melodic but uneasy, the track sits somewhere between intimacy and tension, continuing Turbo’s knack for crafting songs that blur emotional and sonic boundaries.

smallways.

Melbourne punks smallways. return with ‘KNOW WHERE?,’ a frantic first taste of the second half of their debut album BROKE BRAIN.

Built on jagged riffs and relentless repetition, the track questions whether constant progress is actually progress at all — a sharp, uncomfortable gut punch disguised as chaotic punk.

X & Ivy

Electronic duo X & Ivy announce their upcoming EP Broken Jam while sharing new single ‘Could This Be Love.’

Released via Bradley Zero’s Rhythm Section label, the track glides between house rhythms and euphoric melodies — built for warm rooms, late nights and the duo’s steadily rising presence in London’s club circuit.