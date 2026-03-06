We’re launching an artist submission portal to back emerging musicians!

Our new beta platform makes it easier than ever to share your sound.

We are thrilled to announce the beta launch of our brand new artist submission portal at Happy Mag.

We’ve built this space with one goal in mind: to make it easier than ever for musicians to share their work with us.

No more digging for contact emails or wondering if your music reached the right ears.

This new centralised hub allows artists to upload tracks directly to our team with just a few clicks.

We wanted to remove the barriers between us and the incredible talent out there, and this is our invitation to you.

This beta phase represents our commitment to discovering fresh sounds and building genuine connections within the music community.

We’re ready to hear what you’ve been working on.

Head on over and submit through our new portal. We can’t wait to listen.