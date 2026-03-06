The Weeknd ‘After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour’ setlist and set times

Here’s the full setlist for The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour’

Abel Tesfaye has been busy. Between dropping the Hurry Up Tomorrow era, teasing unreleased tracks, and hitting up collabs with Playboi Carti and Anitta, he’s reminded everyone why he’s still the king of dark-pop spectacle.

The word on the street, is that his 2026 stadium shows are insane – towering sets, pyrotechnics synced to the sunset – and a setlist that moves seamlessly from new trilogy cuts to classic hits.

Fans are loving the narrative focus, the immersive staging, and, of course, the thrill of hearing new songs live for the first time.

Whether you’re a longtime diehard or a new convert, this is a show that feels like a cinematic night out with The Weeknd at the helm.

The Weeknd Setlist (Based on São Paulo Blueprint)

The Arrival

Fades to Black / Run Away (New Song Debut)



Wake Me Up (New Song Debut)



After Hours



Too Late (Live Debut)



Take My Breath



Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)



How Do I Make You Love Me?



The Descent

Escape from LA

Take Me Back to LA (New Song Debut)

Dancing in the Flames (New Song Debut)



Until I Bleed Out (Live Debut)



FE!N (Travis Scott cover – with Playboi Carti)



TIMELESS (New Song Debut – with Playboi Carti)



São Paulo (New Song Debut – with Anitta)

The Purgatory



Heartless



Repeat After Me (Interlude) (Live Debut)



Regular (New Song Debut)



Faith



Alone Again



Run Away (Reprise)



Out of Time



Is There Someone Else?

The Final Ascent



Hardest to Love (Live Debut)



Scared to Live



Save Your Tears



Less Than Zero



Blinding Lights



In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song – Cover)



Hurry Up Tomorrow (New Song Debut)

Pro Tip: Some shows now include classic hits like Starboy, Can’t Feel My Face, The Hills, Creepin’, and I Feel It Coming as a bridge between the trilogy sections.

Standard 2026 Stadium Schedule

5:00 PM – Doors Open

7:00 PM – Opening Act (Anitta in Latin America / Playboi Carti in UK & Europe)



8:15 PM – DJ Set / Production Changeover



9:00 PM – The Weeknd



11:15 PM – Show Ends



Travel Tip: Arrive early for The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour’ especially in Mexico City – to avoid stadium traffic and catch the opening acts.

Head here for full tour adtes.