Glenn Danzig is set to release an album of Elvis covers

Glenn Danzig has finally announced a release date for his Elvis covers album, Danzig Sings Elvis. It will be released via Cleopatra records on April 17.

Six long years have passed since this project was announced in 2014, with Danzig intermittently adding to it in between his other works.

“Every time I have downtime, or if I was working on soundtrack stuff I would just record another Elvis track or two,” he said on Full Metal Jackie. “So what started out as an EP, I now have more than enough for a full album.”

Included on the cut will be Elvis classics, Is It So Strange, Loving Arms, and One Night.

The last full length release from Danzig was 2017’s Black Laden Crown. Meanwhile his new horror film, Verotica, is coming out next month.

