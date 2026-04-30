Barbie Ferreira: Body positivity was ‘put’ on her, not chosen

Barbie Ferreira“My body has never been the most interesting thing about me.”

Barbie Ferreira is reevaluating a narrative that’s followed her career since it began.

In a new interview with Bustle, Ferreira said public reaction to her early modelling work shaped how she was perceived almost instantly. Often in ways that felt out of her control.

“Back then, I spoke a lot about body positivity because I had to,” she said. Recalling how simply appearing in campaigns, including wearing a bikini, would trigger backlash, turning her into a symbol of a movement.

“I’d put on a bikini for a campaign, everyone would get mad, and suddenly I was an activist.”

Ferreira said she went along with the label, even as it didn’t fully reflect how she saw herself at the time. “I’m 17 years old thinking, ‘Sure, I’ll be an activist if that’s what you want.’ But I don’t think that’s what true activism is.”

Now, she describes activism as something more intentional.

Less about being assigned a role and more about sustained commitment. For her, the focus has shifted toward representation without explanation, rather than being defined by it.

She also spoke candidly about the ongoing scrutiny around her appearance, noting how search trends about her name continue to centre on weight. A pattern she’s dealt with since her teens online.

“There’s never a moment where it stops,” she said, reflecting on how that attention followed her from Tumblr at 14 into her acting career.

Ferreira added that she’s also had to navigate the psychological pull of that attention. Admitting she once became “addicted” to positive comments after weight loss, something she now recognises as part of a more complicated cycle.

For Ferreira, the shift isn’t about rejecting body positivity. It’s about separating identity from expectation, and deciding how she wants to be seen, rather than how she’s been framed.