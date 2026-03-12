La Roux recalls alleged Kanye West assault in messages to model

La Roux expresses sympathy and support for model.

Newly released court documents in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Kanye West paints an unsettling picture of what happened during a music video shoot more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit, first filed in late 2024 by model Jennifer An, known for her appearance on America’s Next Top Model, involves the claim that she was sexually assaulted during the filming of the 2010 video for La Roux’s song ‘In for the Kill’.

According to the complaint, West allegedly forced his fingers down An’s throat, smeared her makeup, and choked her on set. His actions, she says, continued long enough for her to “Temporarily black out”

According to newly obtained court documents, An reached out to singer La Roux(real name Elly Jackson) through Instagram messages, inquiring if Jackson remembered the incident.

Jackson replied, “I could never forget that, it was horrific. How can I help?” She continued “…I have no problem being honest about what I saw, so if you need my account of the event I’m more [than] happy to do that.”

Additionally, Jackson apologised about the alleged incident, and that she had wanted to speak up about it in the past, but didn’t feel like it was her story to tell.

West’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the alleged conduct occurred as part of “producing expressive art” and is therefore protected under the First Amendment.

An’s attorneys, however, contend that the allegations are substantiated by contemporaneous messages, witness statements, and other documentation, and that they represent actionable civil claims.

The addition of Jackson’s statements and screenshots marks a new public dimension to An’s allegations, highlighting the influence and pressures artists and collaborators may face during incidents of alleged abuse.

As the lawsuit moves forward, the documents and Instagram exchanges provide a more detailed view into the alleged events, and the impact they had on those involved, raising questions not just about the alleged assault, but also the power dynamics on music sets and the responsibilities of those in positions of influence.