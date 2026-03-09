How to make a Gin & Tonic correctly, according to a gin expert

Here’s the right way to make a Gin & Tonic, plus two expert-approved serves you can easily try at home.

If your Gin & Tonic game has been a “gin plus whatever garnish I find in the fridge” situation, 2026 is your year.

The drink is getting sharper, cleaner, and way more balanced.

Never Never co-founder Sean Baxter keeps it simple: “If the ratio’s wrong, you lose the spirit. Structure is everything.”

That means an exact measurement of 30 ml of gin to 120 ml of tonic, big ice cubes, and citrus expressed for aroma rather than decoration.

Flavours are shifting too — think coastal and saline profiles, lime leaf, sea herbs – drier, less sweet, and more food-friendly – perfect for modern menus.

Here are two of the best serves using NeverNever to try:

The Coastal Gin & Tonic

30 ml Oyster Shell Gin



120 ml chilled tonic



Large ice



Garnish: lime wheel + lime leaf

Salty, mineral, and leaning savoury.



The Posh Squash

30 ml Ginache

120 ml lemon squash



Ice in a large wine glass



Garnish: lemon wedge

Fruit-forward with a hint of tannin — a spritz alternative that actually works.



Sharp, balanced, and easy to make, this is your new G&T blueprint.