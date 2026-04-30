Real-life ‘Emily’ from The Devil Wears Prada speaks out

Leslie Fremar Claims She’s the Real “Emily” Behind The Devil Wears Prada

More than two decades after The Devil Wears Prada hit shelves, the question of where fiction ended and real life began is resurfacing.

Now, one of the people at the centre of that world is naming herself.

Celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar has claimed she is the real-life inspiration behind Emily Charlton.

The razor-sharp senior assistant played in the film adaptation by Emily Blunt.

Speaking on Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast, Fremar didn’t hesitate when asked directly about the character’s origins.

“I know I am. I am Emily,” she said.

Emily Charlton, the character defined by clipped delivery, relentless efficiency and zero patience for chaos became one of the more iconic roles in the 2006 film.

Fremar said her connection to the story comes from working in a fashion magazine environment that closely mirrored the world portrayed in the book.

She even recognised fragments of her own phrasing reflected back in the narrative, including the now-famous line about “a million girls would kill for the job.”

“I actually really believed that,” she said, describing the high-pressure culture of fashion publishing at the time.

She also characterised author Lauren Weisberger’s experience in the office as that of “a fish out of water,” suggesting the role may not have aligned with her interests, particularly on the fashion side of the job.

Fremar said the book’s release ultimately strained relationships, describing it as feeling like “a betrayal,” and noting that she did not stay in contact with Weisberger afterwards.

With the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada now on the horizon, Fremar also revealed she once told Blunt directly that she was the “real Emily”…Though she said the response was far more understated than she expected.

As the franchise edges back into cultural focus, the boundary between inspiration and invention is looking thinner than ever.