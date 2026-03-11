Pacific Avenue Lovesick Sentimental Tour setlist and set times

Pacific Avenue have just head out on a run of huge AUS shows in support of their fresh album Lovesick Sentimental .

The Working Class Heroes already hit up Perth and Adelaide last week, so you’re next up, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane and Sydney.

These will be the high energy shows Pacific Avenue fans know and love, but with all new tracks from the band’s heartfelt sophomore album.

It’s been quite a way to celebrate, jumping into their biggest tour to date!

Doors open for the Enmore Theatre show at 7pm, and support act Daily J will take the stage at 8:50pm.

The boys will then kick off their set at around 10:05pm.

From the new album, to the hits, here’s what you can expect to hear based on what they’ve been playing so far on tour:

Pacific Avenue Setlist

Things We Wanna Say Spin Me Like Your Records Strawberry Daydream Ordinary People Here We Go Again Someday Soon Modern Lovers Tell Me It Ain’t Over End of Beginning (Djo cover) Working Class Hero Leaving for London

Encore:

Eat Me Alive Something Good

(by the way, if you haven’t got your tickets yet…Live Music Venues Alliance is giving away a limited amount of double passes to the Sydney show.)

All you need to do is sign up to My Gig Pass, and email mygigpass@century.com.au to redeem.