Laura Frank shares the playlist keeping her going on a 60-date Aussie tour

Brisbane country singer Laura Frank has a penchant for honest lyrics and wide-open roads

Laura Frank is deep in the middle of a 60-date tour across Australia, and she’s shared the playlist that’s keeping her going.

At the top is her new single ‘God Knows, I Know’, a raw, introspective track about taking risks, co-written with Nick Morrissey and produced by Jordan Power in Byron Bay.

Packed with tour-day favourites from Pacific Avenue, Alt-J, Ocean Alley, and Kings of Leon, it’s the kind of playlist that makes you want to roll down the windows and hit the open road.

God Knows, I Know – Laura Frank

Obviously had to include my own new single — we’ve been listening to the master on repeat and honestly, jamming to your own song never gets old when you’re this excited about a release!

Oysters in My Pocket – Royal Otis

I cannot get enough of this song right now. It just gets me vibing every single time — one of those tracks that makes you turn it up louder no matter how many times you’ve heard it.

Breezeblocks – Alt-J

A playlist staple and an all-time favourite. Breezeblocks has been in my rotation for years and it still hits just as hard. Some songs just don’t age.

Miner Imperfections – Charles Wesley Godwin

I only recently discovered Charles and I’m so glad I did. His sound is a different take on country that I’ve really been drawn to — there’s a depth and rawness to his writing that I love.

Tangerine – Ocean Alley

You honestly cannot go wrong with Ocean Alley on a road trip. Tangerine especially — it’s such a vibe. Perfect for watching the Australian landscape roll by out the window.

Lucy – Pacific Avenue

This song just gets me going! The kind of track that makes you want to wind the window down and sing at the top of your lungs. Essential road trip energy.

Benjamin – Kelly Brouhaha

This woman can do no wrong. Benjamin is just stunning — Kelly’s one of those artists who stops you in your tracks every time.

Come Around Sundown – Kings of Leon

My ultimate road trip album, full stop. There’s something about this record that just suits long drives and wide open roads. It’s been a constant companion on this tour.

Laura Frank Upcoming Tour Dates

Friday 13th March – Dandenong Ranges Pony Club, Mornington, VIC

Saturday 14th March – Meeniyan Pony Club, Stony Creek, VIC

Sunday 15th March – Sale Polocrosse Club, Sale, VIC

Friday 20th March – Mansfield Showground, Mansfield, VIC



Saturday 21st March – Ballan Racecourse & Recreation Reserve, Ballan, VIC



Sunday 22nd March – Pony Club, Barwon Heads, VIC



Friday 27th March – Colac Showgrounds, Colac, VIC



Saturday 28th March – Coleraine Showgrounds, Coleraine, VIC



Sunday 29th March – South East Field Days, Lucindale, SA



Friday 3rd April – Murray Bridge Riding Club, Murray Bridge, SA



Saturday 4th April – Burra Burra Show, Burra, SA



Sunday 5th April – Melrose Showgrounds, Melrose, SA



Friday 10th April – Kadina Showground, Kadina, SA



Saturday 11th April – Waikerie, SA



Sunday 12th April – Wasleys, SA

Head here for full dates and venues.