SOMA recently stopped by the Happy studio to perform her latest single, ‘Eye of Ra’, for a special Live from Happy session.

The Sydney artist has built a reputation for blending alt-hip-hop, future soul, R&B and electronic influences into something uniquely her own, and ‘Eye of Ra’ is one of her strongest releases yet.

Dark, atmospheric and quietly powerful, the track explores finding clarity through difficult moments, wrapped in a hypnotic mix of pulsing production and soulful vocals.

Live, SOMA strips everything back to what matters most: presence, emotion and connection.

The performance captures the intensity of the song while highlighting the confidence and versatility that have made her one of the city’s most compelling emerging artists.

Watch SOMA perform ‘Eye of Ra’ Live from Happy and see why she’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting voices coming out of Sydney right now.

Keep up with SOMA via Instagram.

The session forms part of our Legendary Sessions series, proudly supported by Kraken Black Spiced Rum.