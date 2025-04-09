Foreign Musicians Sweat Over Trump’s Visa Crackdown

Will Coachella feel the heat?

As Coachella kicks off, international artists are scrambling to navigate the U.S.’s tightening visa policies.

British punk bassist Alvin Gibbs of U.K. Subs recently claimed he was detained at LAX and deported over an incorrect visa—but suspects his anti-Trump comments played a role.

With fees skyrocketing and processing times stretching months, artists are shelling out thousands in expedited costs just to make their gigs.

“There’s a risk of artists looking to other markets instead of the U.S.,” warns immigration advocate Matthew Covey.

The uncertainty is already taking a toll—FKA Twigs just axed her North American tour, citing “ongoing visa issues.”

While the U.S. remains a top touring destination, politically outspoken and emerging acts may think twice.

“When you come to the border, they’re looking at your profiles,” says one booking exec.

“If any flags are raised, you could be in a dangerous position.”

With festivals and summer tours on the line, the music world is holding its breath.