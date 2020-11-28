LISTEN: Liam Gallagher – ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

Liam Gallagher has returned with an instant Christmas classic that’s “perfect for this time of year”. Listen to All You’re Dreaming Of today.

Another twist in the tangled web that is 2020, it would appear that Liam Gallagher’s heart grew three sizes this Christmas, and has dropped a holiday song that might one day haunt retail workers as much as Mariah Carey or Michael Bublé.

The proceeds from All You’re Dreaming Of will benefit the charity Action for Children that protects and support children and young people, particularly in times most spend with their family (obviously not including Noel Gallagher).

All You’re Dreaming Of proves that no matter how grinch-like our favourite angry Brit-rocker can be, his inner desire to write orchestral Christmas tracks will keep us all a little warmer inside this year. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

You’re bloody right he would be, Liam.